Mexico braces for Trump's mass deportation plan with 25 new shelters

Mexico is preparing for President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming mass deportation mission by opening 25 new shelters that will house more than 12,000 Mexican nationals.



Baja California Gov. Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda announced plans Monday to open the additional shelters, including six in Tijuana and two in Mexicali, according to the Border Report.

'No foreigners, only Mexicans, this must be made clear.'

Ávila Olmeda called it a "strategic plan" to provide housing to "exclusively people who get deported after January 20."

The new shelters will not provide accommodations to other foreign nationals. She explained that deported Mexican migrants will be temporarily placed in the facilities until they can be returned to their hometowns.

Each of the 25 shelters will be able to accommodate 500 people. According to the Border Report, some shelters will house men, while others will accommodate women, unaccompanied minors, and family units. The new shelters are slated to open by Trump's Inauguration Day.

Ávila Olmeda told reporters that Mexican officials anticipate that Trump will follow through on his pledge to lead a mass deportation effort.

"What we do know, throughout his campaign, he threatened to do this, and since he was already president of the United States, we believe this time he will be stricter and tougher when it comes to deportations," she stated. "We are working to get ready and receive our migrants."

Ávila Olmeda continued, "These shelters that are being planned are for those being repatriated who are coming from north to south, but no foreigners, only Mexicans, this must be made clear — Mexicans will be welcomed back to their country and their human rights will be respected."

Last month, Trump stated that he spoke with the president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

"She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

However, Sheinbaum Pardo claimed that Mexico does not plan to "close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples."

Trump has previously threatened to impose a 25% tariff against Mexico "on day one or sooner" if it does not assist the U.S. with shutting down the illegal immigration crisis.

"If that doesn't work," Trump stated, "I'll make it 50%; if that doesn't work, I'll make it 75%. Then I'll make it 100%."