Homan urges hardline approach with Mexico to stop massive immigrant caravan: 'They're going to have consequences'

Tom Homan, tapped as President-elect Donald Trump's border czar, suggested taking a hardline approach with Mexico to stop the wave of immigrant caravans racing toward the United States border ahead of Inauguration Day.



During a Wednesday interview on Fox News' "Ingraham Angle," Homan was asked about a 1,500-strong immigrant caravan headed toward the country.

'Let me give you a word of advice: If you impede us, there's going to be consequences.'

Homan stated, "I think President Trump needs to make a phone call down there and tell them they are going to stop that caravan, or they're going to have consequences."

During a rally earlier this month, Trump said that he would tell Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo "on day one or sooner" to help the U.S. stop the mass immigration crisis spilling over the border or he would impose a 25% tariff.

"If that doesn't work," Trump said, "I'll make it 50%; if that doesn't work, I'll make it 75%. Then I'll make it 100%."

One of the many immigrant caravans that have taken off from southern Mexico shrunk in size after Trump secured the presidential victory, with some foreign nationals believing it would be substantially more difficult to enter and remain in the U.S. after President Joe Biden leaves office. Nevertheless, other groups of immigrants are continuing their journey, hoping to slip into the country ahead of Inauguration Day.

Several leaders in sanctuary jurisdictions across the U.S., including in Los Angeles, Denver, and Boston, have pledged to protect illegal aliens in their communities from Trump's mass deportation efforts.

Homan had a message for those city officials.

"Those people who say they're going to stop us from what we're doing, they will not," he told Fox News. "Let me give you a word of advice: If you impede us, there's going to be consequences."

"It is a felony to knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien," Homan warned.

"For any governor or mayor who doesn't want public safety threats taken out of their communities, you should resign your office because your number one responsibility is [to] protect those communities," he added.

Trump's border czar was also asked about the more than 1,400 acres of land along the southern Texas border that was offered to the incoming administration to facilitate the mass removals.

Earlier this week, Dawn Buckingham, a medical doctor and the commissioner of the Texas General Land Office, offered the land to Trump "to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation's history."

Homan said the Trump administration "absolutely will" use the land.