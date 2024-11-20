Texas makes Trump enticing offer to help facilitate mass deportations

While blue cities and states across America vow to protect illegal aliens from deportation in President-elect Donald Trump's second term, Texas now stands apart, having offered a large swath of land to help facilitate such deportations.

On Tuesday, Dawn Buckingham, a medical doctor and the commissioner of the Texas General Land Office, sent Trump a letter, offering just over 1,400 acres of land along the U.S.-Mexico border in Starr County, Texas, "to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation's history."

According to the letter, they recently secured Fronton Island, the largest island in the Rio Grande and a hotbed for human trafficking and cartel violence.

Buckingham claimed that the state purchased the property just a few weeks ago to build another mile and a half of Trump's wall. She also noted that the previous owner was hostile to efforts by law enforcement to secure the border.

"Her actions enabled cartel members and violent criminals to sexually abuse migrant women and children on this land for some time," Buckingham wrote.

Buckingham told Fox News, the first outlet to report the letter, that she fully supports the MAGA agenda regarding illegal immigrants, especially those who have gone on to commit other crimes in the U.S.

"I am 100% on board with the Trump administration's pledge to get these criminals out of our country, and we are more than happy to offer our resources to facilitate those deportations of these violent criminals."

According to Buckingham, the land in Starr County is particularly well-suited to a holding facility since it's mostly flat and therefore "easy to build on." She also noted that it is conveniently located near the Rio Grande and international airports.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Texas Tribune.

While clearing the island of brush and vegetation and installing razor wire along the river, officials discovered evidence of "weapon caches and even improvised explosive devices," Buckingham wrote.

Since that initiative to secure Fronton Island, "All cartel-related activity has dropped to zero," she said.

