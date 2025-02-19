Male drives 700 miles to set fire to home of man talking to ex-girlfriend; 6 escape by 'miracle,' but family dogs die: Cops

A male from Michigan drove more than 700 miles to set fire to the southeastern Pennsylvania home of a man who was having an online relationship with his ex-girlfriend, police said. The inferno nearly killed six people and left two family dogs dead.

Harrison Jones — a 21-year-old from Rockford, Michigan — has been charged with six counts of attempted criminal homicide, arson, risking catastrophe, and related offenses.

'As the suspect vehicle fled the area, smoke could be seen billowing up from the rear yard of the home, and within 30 seconds a large explosion was observed, and the house became engulfed in flames.'

Around 5:22 a.m. on Feb. 10, the Bensalem Township Police and the Bensalem Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story home. Bensalem is about a half hour northeast of Philadelphia.

Six adults were forced to flee from the burning home — some of whom had to jump out of windows on the second floor to escape the fire. All six residents were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Two family dogs died in the fire.

Police said the fire resulted in a "total loss" of the home.

"It’s a miracle they all survived," Bensalem Public Safety Director William McVey said during a Monday press conference. "And we credit the mother of that house for taking the actions she did to protect her family and ensure that they all lived."

Authorities launched an investigation into the fire, which was believed to have been "intentionally set and incendiary in nature."

Detectives obtained surveillance footage from a camera at a nearby residence, which reportedly showed a black sedan in the area at 5:01 a.m.

The Bensalem Police Department said in a statement: "A subject exits the vehicle with an object and walks towards the residence. After approximately 15 minutes, the subject appears to run back to his waiting vehicle and departs the area" on Mallard Drive toward Portside Drive.

"As the suspect vehicle fled the area, smoke could be seen billowing up from the rear yard of the home, and within 30 seconds, a large explosion was observed, and the house became engulfed in flames," police stated.

Investigators utilized intersection surveillance cameras to identify the suspicious black sedan — a 2021 black Volkswagen Passat. An automated license plate reader revealed that the vehicle was registered in Michigan.

During interviews with the residents of the destroyed home, they discovered that a 21-year-old man was having an online relationship with a woman from Michigan. The man told detectives that the woman was supposed to come to Bensalem to meet in person this month.

Citing court documents, WTXF-TV reported that Jones was supposed to drive his ex-girlfriend to meet the Pennsylvania man. However, investigators said Jones drove to Bensalem on his own with "murderous intentions."

Harrison Jones Image source: Kent County (Mich.) Sheriff's Office

Detectives with the Bensalem Police Department contacted officers with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan, who then obtained a search warrant for a local residence.

Police said they confronted Jones — who "had what appeared to be burns on his arm." There reportedly was a 2021 black Volkswagen Passat at the residence.

Investigators said Jones is the ex-boyfriend of the Michigan woman who had been talking to the Pennsylvania man.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jones on Feb. 12, according to jail records.

Jones is currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

The Bensalem Police Department said Jones "traveled over 700 miles and 11+ hours each way to commit crimes that nearly cost six people their lives." Police labeled Jones' alleged actions as "heinous acts."

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said, "This is a family’s worst nightmare to be asleep in their home, not knowing that a stranger broke into their home, and attempted to take their lives by setting their home on fire. This family suffered such inconceivable loss. This defendant’s actions are incomprehensible, and he will be held accountable."

