Miller teases tariff talks amid ongoing trade war: 'China is a unique situation'

During Thursday morning's press briefing, top White House official Stephen Miller told Blaze News senior politics editor Christopher Bedford that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was "in the process" of developing his plan to address the ongoing trade war with China.

At this point, the United States has imposed a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, and China has reciprocated with a 125% tariff on American imports. As market uncertainty lingers, Miller reassured reporters that the administration is working toward a trade deal with China that is advantageous to Americans.

'The secretary of the treasury is in the process of developing a plan that will answer the questions that you're talking about, but the president's goals have been very clear on these points.'

DC Correspondent @CBedfordDC: "What is the end goal of the China tariffs right now?"@StephenM: "China is a unique situation, but the president's goals have been very clear. We need to have a trade relationship that does not harm our nation's economic and national security." pic.twitter.com/sUf4g0DB2b

"China is a unique situation, obviously," Miller told Bedford. "The president has talked at length about what happened to us economically since China's entrance into the World Trade Organization, and the trillions and trillions of dollars of trade deficits that we racked up with China over the period of that time and what that's meant for our national security, what that's meant for economic security, what that's meant for our supply chains."

"Obviously right now, the secretary of the treasury is in the process of developing a plan that will answer the questions that you're talking about, but the president's goals have been very clear on these points," Miller added.

Although tariffs have been a source of criticism from political and media adversaries, Miller maintains that the trade war will be settled in a way that ultimately benefits the United States.

"[President Trump] is not going to allow China to continue to steal our intellectual property, to continue to illegally dump and subsidize their goods in our markets, to manipulate their currency, to rack up an unsustainable trade deficit," Miller said.

"We need to have a trade relationship with China that does not do harm to our nation's economic and national security, and that has to be the guidepost of any objective," Miller added. "At the same time, tariffs will bring significant revenue into this country that will allow us to pursue our dramatic plan of tax cuts and reforms."