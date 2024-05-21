Milwaukee news team catches wild moment driver crashes stolen car and runs away

A team of reporters for TMJ4 News in Milwaukee caught the moment a pair of alleged thieves crashed a stolen car while doing a story about an unrelated shooting that took place in the area.

Reporter Kaylee Staral was interviewing a local when the car crashed into a parked car on the opposite side of the lane. Two men got out of the vehicle, but the one on the passenger side appeared to have suffered an injury from the crash. The driver left the injured man behind and ran away, attempting to cover up his face.

The injured man crawled out of the car. Two bystanders then attempted to pull him away from the wreckage by grabbing onto his legs.

'That car could've killed somebody.'

Milwaukee Police confirmed to Staral the car had been stolen. TMJ4 reported the impact of the car was strong enough to cause the parked minivan to hit an unmarked Milwaukee police squad car. The passenger is reported to be 16 years old.

"The passenger in that video that you just showed me, he couldn't even get up; he couldn't even move," Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in response to the video. "He tried to get out of the car, and he collapsed. You don't want that to be your kid or a kid you care about. Let's have these conversations, and let's put a stop to this."

"You could see the first kid, the driver, he got out and he ran. I've never seen something like that before," eyewitness Mariam McEachern, who was standing only feet away from the collision, told TMJ4. "That car could've killed somebody. It ran onto the grass; there were children on the grass."

Car theft is a big issue for Milwaukee despite being down 41%. Toward the end of 2023, the city reported 5,838 cars had been stolen, according to WISN.

