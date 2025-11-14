'You are an absolute monster': Teenager sentenced to 35 years for 'sadistic and evil' serial rapes

A Wisconsin teenager was convicted of "sadistic and evil" acts related to serial rapes committed in Milwaukee.

Seventeen-year-old Tremonte Kirk was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Tuesday by Judge David Borowski at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

'This is as aggravated, depraved and sadistic and evil as it gets.'

In December, Kirk saw a random woman from a busy street and followed her into the elevator of her apartment. He raped her and then stomped on a surgical incision on her leg.

The woman, Charlotte Nozar, testified in court against her attacker.

"Your honor, the serial rapist you have sitting in front of you today is an existential threat to the women of Milwaukee," she said.

"Nothing, nothing can give me my life as I knew it and my leg back," she added.

Judge Borowski berated Kirk for his actions and pointed out that his criminal behavior extended back to when Kirk was only 12 years old.

"This is as aggravated, depraved and sadistic and evil as it gets. You engaged in monstrous conduct, conduct that would lead the average person to believe you are an absolute monster. Your parents raised a monster," said the judge. "Your record, Mr. Kirk, is horrible. If you were 40 years old, it'd be a horrible record."

DNA evidence presented during court linked Kirk to another potential assault last year of a woman who was sleeping in her car at the time. She was able to escape the attack.

"I had to run for my life, and my survival depended on instinct," said the woman. "Trauma is not measured by how quickly a victim could get over it."

Astoundingly, Kirk had been wearing an ankle monitor during both instances.

"You had a GPS monitoring device on your ankle when you were doing this! Did you honestly think you weren't ... did you think you were going to get away with it?" asked the judge.

Kirk apologized in his statement, but Nozar said she could not accept the apology and did not forgive him.

"On the good days when the thoughts are minimal and fleeting, I'm all about the healing," Nozar said. "On the bad days, when the stinging memory plays over on a continuing loop, I'm pissed off as hell that I even have to."

