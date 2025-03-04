Nonbinary 'two-spirit' Democrat calls transgender sports ban 'genocide'

A Minnesota state representative who identifies as nonbinary and "two-spirit" accused her fellow lawmakers of supporting "genocide" in the form of a bill restricting girls' sports to biological girls.

Minnesota state Rep. Alicia Kozlowski, a Democrat, made the comments during a speech against the Preserving Girls' Sports Act, which would have banned biological males from competing in sports designated for girls in elementary or secondary school events.

'Make no mistake that this is just another version of state-sanctioned bullying.'

"And they aren't going to stop being transgender just because you strip them from sports, or from housing, or from their health care, or any other public place that you don't want us to be," said Kozlowski.

"And so members, make no mistake that this is just another version of state-sanctioned bullying and genocide, and I don't say that lightly," the lawmaker added.

Video of the nonbinary representative's comments was posted to social media by the Minnesota Republican Party.

The bill needed 68 votes to pass in the Minnesota House, but it garnered only 67 Republican votes and failed Monday.

“We cannot allow our girls to be vulnerable to losing their spot on the team, being on the podium, or to injury by a male teammate or male competitor,” said Republican state Rep. Peggy Scott, who sponsored the bill. “That is not safe and that is not fair to our girls.”

Democrats argued that there had been no problems in Minnesota related to transgender athletes and accused Republicans of ginning up controversy.

Kozlowski was praised in 2022 by transgender activists for being the first elected nonbinary member of the Minnesota state legislature. In 2024, the lawmaker won re-election over a Republican challenger with 66.8% of votes cast.

A biographical article from 2023 explained "two-spirit" as a gender designation utilized by "some Indigenous people to describe a nonbinary gender identity or sexuality that encompasses both a masculine and feminine spirit within their Native traditions."

