Nationwide warrant issued for female Minnesota teacher, 24, accused of criminal sexual conduct with student in classroom

The latest alleged teacher sex scandal involves a 24-year-old instructor from Minnesota, who is reportedly "on the run." A nationwide warrant has been issued for the former teacher accused of criminal sexual conduct with an underage student in a middle school classroom.

Caitlin K. Thao, of St. Paul, was recently charged in Ramsey County District Court with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Thao faces up to 15 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $30,000.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Thao's arrest, according to the Star Tribune.

The alleged child sex crime reportedly involved a 17-year-old student and occurred earlier this year when Thao was a substitute teacher at the St. Paul City School.

The teen victim informed police in March that he had a sexual encounter with the charter school teacher more than a month earlier, according to court documents. The underage student claimed that the couple had sex in an empty middle school classroom where Thao taught.

According to the criminal complaint, the teenager told authorities that Thao had invited him back to her home, but he declined.

Thao purportedly resigned from her teaching position in late February.

The former substitute teacher confessed to the criminal sexual conduct to a social worker while she was getting treatment at the Regions Hospital mental health unit, according to court documents.

Eric Fergen – interim executive director for the charter school on University Avenue West – said on Friday that Thao "hasn't worked with us for quite a few months."

Fergen declined to provide any further details on the child sex abuse allegations.

On Friday, Fergen sent a letter to students' families and staff disclosing the accusations and explaining that the alleged illicit encounter occurred in an empty classroom after school hours.

The Daily Mail reported that Thao is currently "on the run."

The Star Tribune reached out to Thao for comment, but had yet to receive a response.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!