Mississippi Delta sheriffs and officers arrested over alleged Mexican drug cartel bribery scheme
November 03, 2025
The years-long investigation ensnared many law enforcement officials, says the FBI.
More than a dozen law enforcement officials in the Mississippi Delta area were charged by the Department of Justice for allegedly accepting bribes from what they believed to be members of a Mexican drug cartel.
U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said at a news conference Thursday that the DOJ secured indictments against 20 people, including two elected sheriffs as well as 14 current or former law enforcement officers. The investigation was conducted over several years.
'The law must apply equally to everyone regardless of the title or position they hold. Know that if you betray the people’s trust in Mississippi, you will face consequences.'
"We're here today to talk about some incredibly serious allegations that mark a very — it’s just a monumental betrayal of public trust," said Joyner. Law enforcement officers and their accomplices allegedly provided safe passage to people they believed were drug traffickers in exchange for money. They were allegedly led to believe they were helping transport 25 kilograms of cocaine. "They are also indicted for related firearms offenses and, of course, individual counts related to specific runs throughout the Mississippi Delta," he added.
Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston and Humphreys County Sheriff Bruce Williams were among those arrested.
"Law enforcement is only effective when the community they protect can trust the law enforcement officers are honestly serving the community’s interests," said FBI Special Agent Robert Eikhoff. "This type of corruption strikes at the heart of the community."
Some of the alleged bribes ranged between $20,000 and $37,000, according to prosecutors.
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves released a statement about the indictments.
"The law must apply equally to everyone regardless of the title or position they hold," Reeves wrote. "Know that if you betray the people’s trust in Mississippi, you will face consequences."
