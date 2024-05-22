Mom accepted money from illegal alien so he could spend time with 12-year-old daughter, whom he then attacked: Sheriff

A 12-year-old girl and her siblings have been placed into protective custody in Wisconsin after a man reportedly paid the girl's mother to spend time alone with her and then allegedly attacked her.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office received a call from a man in Oakfield, Wisconsin, about 70 miles northwest of Milwaukee. The caller claimed that a young girl had knocked on his door, desperate to get away from a man who been holding her captive in his vehicle.

'Joe Biden is responsible for this.'

The 12-year-old girl later reportedly told deputies that "an adult male had bound and blindfolded her and was attempting to assault her" in the vehicle when she managed to escape. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt praised the girl for her daring self-rescue.

"She’s a brave young lady," he said.

An investigation into the girl's claims revealed that the man is not the only one to have allegedly harmed her. Law enforcement soon learned that the girl's mother reportedly knew the suspect and may even have facilitated the opportunity for the alleged crime.

"We believe her mother actually transacted money with a male known to mom," Waldschmidt claimed. "This male paid her mother for time alone with her and then transported her out to a remote area."

The suspect is a 30- or 31-year-old Nicaraguan national in the U.S. illegally. His true identity has not yet been released, as he has used multiple aliases, but authorities confirmed that the man crossed the border from Mexico into Texas in October 2021.

"At that time he was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, processed at a federal facility, and released from their custody with instructions to follow per current federal immigration policy," Waldschmidt said.

On Monday, the man was arrested in Fond du Lac without incident. The girl's mother, whose immigration status is still being determined, was also arrested. Both face possible charges of sexual assault of a child, false imprisonment, child human trafficking, and failure to protect a child.

More arrests in the case are also possible. Meanwhile, the girl and her three siblings have been placed into protective custody.

Because of the immigration issues involved, some on the right believe that Joe Biden and his lax immigration policies led to such a horrific crime apparently occurring on American soil. "Joe Biden is responsible for this," tweeted Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican who represents a neighboring Wisconsin district.



"Biden did this," added a tweet from Trump War Room.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!