Mom allegedly left her children in filthy apartment with trash, human and animal feces, according to police

A woman was arrested and charged with child neglect on Nov. 9 for allegedly leaving her children in a filthy apartment full of human and animal feces, Michigan police said.

Police were called to a residence on South Francis Street over a possible break-in, but instead found the "deplorable conditions" that led them to arrest 31-year-old Teriomas Tremice Johnson, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

'It defies understanding how parents blessed with the gift of a child could show such cruelty.'

Deputies found a 12-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old boy alone in the apartment. There was no working plumbing, and the children were forced to defecate in a cardboard box. Police said three cats also lived in the home and all of the sinks were clogged.

The sheriff's department also said that the children only sporadically attended school.

The children were placed into the custody of their fathers by Children’s Protective Services.

Johnson is facing three felony charges of second-degree child abuse. Each charge may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She had been on probation for 36 months after a conviction on retail fraud and other charges.

The sheriff's department posted two photographs from the apartment on social media.

"It defies understanding how parents blessed with the gift of a child could show such cruelty," said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. "The complete lack of compassion and humanity is heartbreaking, and I am eager to see justice served for this unconscionable act."

Bond for Johnson was initially set at $250,000, but Magistrate Angelena Thomas-Scruggs revoked the bond after the suspect threw a chair and yelled an expletive at the official, according to the sheriff's office.

The School District of the City of Pontiac said the district is cooperating with the police investigation.

