Another illegal alien has been charged with raping a minor just months after Jen Psaki laughed off Virginians' concerns

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki and fellow MSNBC talking heads Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow chuckled in March upon learning from a Super Tuesday exit poll that Virginia voters were concerned about the costly, deadly, and destabilizing influx of millions of illegal aliens into the nation.

The exit poll found that immigration was the top concern among 38% of Republican voters. When asked what should be done about the illegal aliens in the U.S., 61% of Republican respondents in Virginia said to send them packing to wherever they came from.

For the well-paid Biden boosters, this was evidently a laughing matter.

"Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia. Very contested area," quipped Maddow.

The reality of the Biden administration's failure to secure the border has, however, once again adversely impacted the very Americans whose concerns the MSNBC panelists thought laughable.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office arrested an illegal alien Wednesday and charged him with the rape of a minor.

The sheriff's office indicated that Hiuder Pedro Javier Sacul-Caal, previously arrested in Virginia for drunk driving, is in the country illegally and has been deported at least once in the past, reported WSET-TV.

"Due to the fact that this is an active investigation, the sheriff's office will not be releasing any additional details related to the case," said Sheriff White Clark in a statement.

"We are especially sensitive to the fact that these crimes involve a young juvenile who lives here within our community," continued Clark. "Like any criminal investigation conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, upholding the integrity of a case is priority for our department and the Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney."

Sacul-Caal is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Sacul-Caal is hardly the first illegal alien to appear on the radar of Virginia law enforcement officials in recent months.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office arrested Renzo Mendoza Montes, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, in February in connection to the rape of a 14-year-old girl the previous month. Montes was charged with one felony county of carnal knowledge of a child without force and one felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a minor, reported WDBJ-TV.

Montes stole into the country in September 2023. He was detained then released by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in El Paso.

In March, illegal alien Isauro Garcia Cruz was arrested in Virginia for the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl who was found in a forest the previous month. He was ultimately sentenced to one year in prison.

Chief Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Dolen told WSET that Cruz also faces the following charges in Ohio: felony kidnapping; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; gross sexual imposition; and interference with custody.

David Antonio Calderon, a 46-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, allegedly murdered a 32-year-old Charles Town woman, torched her body, then assaulted three men in Jefferson County. He was arrested on May 8 in Frederick County, Virginia, reported the Spirit of Jefferson.

