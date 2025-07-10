More Hispanic voters support Trump's deportations despite media incitement, poll finds

A new poll found that support for President Donald Trump's mass deportations surged among Hispanic voters between May and July.

Many on the left and some in the media have been trying to persuade Hispanics that the deportations are motivated by racism, but that endeavor appears to have fallen on deaf ears, according to the newest Cygnal poll.

'There’s little question that among his most attractive qualities is voters’ beliefs that he keeps his promises from the campaign.'

The poll found that support for deportations had surged among Hispanic voters by 7 percentage points over only two months.

Overall, 50% of Hispanic voters supported deportations, while 48% opposed them. There was an 11% rise in support for deportations among Hispanic voters who said they "strongly support" the policy.

The same poll found that black voters had also increased in their support for deportations, but at a smaller margin. White voters had dropped in support by a slight 3% but had much higher rates overall compared to blacks and Hispanics.

According to the poll, 65% of white voters and 53% of black voters support deportation.

Other results from Cygnal were touted by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt for showing that voters saw the president as a politician who keeps his promises.

Half of voters said the president fulfills campaign promises "better than most politicians," and 38% said he does so "much better than most."

Cygnal President Brent Buchanan said that fulfilling promises is a "ramrod" for Trump's agenda.

“Trump was able to not only attract first-time voters in 2024 but also convert some would-be Harris voters, and when you look at this data, there’s little question that among his most attractive qualities is voters’ beliefs that he keeps his promises from the campaign and could care less about what the D.C. establishments thinks about enacting his agenda," he explained.

The poll had an error margin of 2.51% and included opinions of 1,500 people.

The president's popularity may be pivotal in the next elections, which will determine whether Democrats can regain control of any part of the government and stand athwart the Trump agenda after the first two years of complete Republican control.

