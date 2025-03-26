Mom accused of forcing elementary school-age child to wear dead dog's electric shock collar; 'visible marks' seen on victim

A New Jersey mother is accused of child abuse after she allegedly forced her elementary school-age child to wear an electric shock dog collar, according to officials.

Kimberly Cruz-Feliciano — a 30-year-old from Cape May — was arrested March 18, according to jail records.

The child was 'forced to wear the shock collar at all times in the home.'

Cruz-Feliciano was charged with two second-degree counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of first-degree witness tampering with threat of force, and one count of third-degree hindering.

The mother was detained at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

In addition, the child's grandmother — 59-year-old Sonia Feliciano — allegedly witnessed the purported child abuse. She was arrested and charged with hindering and tampering with evidence. She was released pending future court proceedings.

The child arrived at the Cape May City Elementary School with "visible marks on their body," according to authorities.

On March 17, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Cape May City Police Department launched a joint investigation into the suspected child abuse.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release, "Further investigation revealed that the marks were the result of an electric dog shock collar, prompting immediate and decisive action from law enforcement."

Citing the criminal complaint, WPVI-TV reported that the child was "forced to wear the shock collar at all times in the home," and the dog shock collar was used "when the child made Cruz-Feliciano upset."

The shock collar allegedly was used on the family dog before the animal died. However, the electric collar was “charged regularly” even after the dog died, according to court documents.

Investigators said Cruz-Feliciano threatened the child with "more violence if they disclosed the ongoing abuse."

When police interviewed Cruz-Feliciano, the mother allegedly admitted to the child abuse and stated she had her mother dispose of the dog shock collar.

Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland stated, "This case highlights the ongoing dedication of our law enforcement agencies to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community. We take all allegations of child abuse with the utmost seriousness, and we will continue to ensure that those responsible for such heinous acts are held fully accountable under the law."

A neighbor told WPVI that authorities had been called to the home in the past: "It's just sad. I hate to hear something like that, I really do. And it's right here in the neighborhood, and I did not know that."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!