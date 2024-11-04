Mother of Puerto Rican woman allegedly murdered by illegal alien endorses Trump: 'We have to stop this'

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced last week that they found the likely remains of 25-year-old Minelys Rodriguez-Ramirez of Cornelia. The man suspected of kidnapping and murdering the Puerto Rican native is an illegal alien, Angel DeJesus Rivera-Sanchez.

Keen to spare other families from similar heartbreak, Rodriguez-Ramirez's mother endorsed President Donald Trump at his Sunday rally in Macon, Georgia, emphasizing that it's high time to end this trend of illegally imported barbarism.

Rodriguez-Ramirez, the mother of a 9-year-old girl who had a popular TikTok account where she shared fitness routines, was engaged to be married. Julio Tovor, the victim's fiancé, told Now Hambersham, "Minelys talked about her daughter a lot. She treasured her daughter."

According to Tovor, his fiancée went to Walmart to exchange a photo with an acquaintance. Her car was later found pulled over on the side of Hazel Creek Road.

The victim's family reported her missing on Oct. 23, and six days later the GBI announced that her likely remains were found near the Walmart where she was last seen.

Rivera-Sanchez, 24, was arrested last week and charged with both kidnapping and murdering Rodriguez-Ramirez. Georgia state Sen. John Albers (R) indicated that the suspect was apprehended in Atlanta "as he tried to flee back to Mexico."

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell confirmed to the Northeast Georgian that Rivera-Sanchez is an illegal alien and accused the Biden-Harris Department of Homeland Security of staying tight-lipped on the matter due to the election.

'I will not let them spill one more drop of precious American blood.'

"[Rodriguez-Ramirez] moved from Puerto Rico and secured employment with Mt. Vernon Hills, Inc. and tirelessly supported her daughter, mother and fiance. She did everything right, yet her life was cut short because of our federal government's repeated failure to protect its own citizens," Albers said in a statement. "Once again, our open-border policies have claimed another innocent life on American soil, right here in Georgia."

Albers asked, "How many more lives must be lost due to the open-border policies in Washington, D.C.?"

The victim's mother, Carmen Ramirez, took the stage at Trump's rally Sunday, holding a flag that read, "Don't blame us[.] We voted for Trump. The Milholen-Ramirez Fam."

After hugging the president, Ramirez introduced herself as the murdered woman's mother, indicating, "She was murdered last Tuesday. I lose my daughter, but I don't lose my faith."

"I know Donald Trump is the best choice for the U.S.A.," continued the bereaved mother. "He is the only one we need to save our country."

"I have a 25-year-old daughter with a lot of life, and somebody stopped her life. And we have to stop with this and keep going with Donald Trump," added Ramirez.

After Ramirez implored Trump to "make America great again," Trump discussed Democrats' border policies then played a video endorsement from another mother who lost her daughter allegedly as a result of illegal aliens.

Following a video endorsement from Alexis Nungaray, who underscored that her 12-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, would not have been allegedly raped and murdered by two illegal Venezuelan nationals had border czar Kamala Harris secured the border, Trump told Georgians Sunday, "The day I take the oath of office, the migrant invasion ends and the restoration of our country begins."

"When you vote on Tuesday, remember this: Kamala is importing illegal alien rapists and murderers; draconian monsters who are killing our children, our brothers, our sisters, our parents, our friends. They're willing to kill anyone," said Trump. "When I win I will not let these animals into our country any longer. I will not let them spill one more drop of precious American blood."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!