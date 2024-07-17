Motorcycle cops injured during Trump shooting removed from unit, possibly as punishment

Two members of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police motorcycle unit who were injured during the shooting that nearly claimed the life of former President Donald Trump have been transferred elsewhere, possibly as punishment for assisting with Trump's security detail without receiving proper authorization, according to an exclusive report from WPXI.

In the lead-up to Trump's fateful rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the Pennsylvania State Police asked the Pittsburgh police department to provide some motorcycle officers who could help escort Trump's motorcade from the airport in Allegheny County to the rally site and back again. The department offered 10 such officers.

Four of those 10 officers were wounded by shrapnel during the shooting that struck Trump in the ear and killed former fire chief Corey Comperatore. Despite their injuries, those officers were captured on video assisting others. They were eventually treated at the scene, though one officer did go to the hospital for further treatment.

Days later, two of the wounded motorcycle officers — both of whom were supervisors — were transferred to other divisions in the bureau. One was assigned to Zone 1 on the North Side and the other to Zone 3 in Allentown, WPXI reported.

The bureau contends that the officers never received permission to assist with Trump's security detail, though the officers allege that they did, sources told WPXI.

Some in the department were also apparently frustrated that the officers joined Trump's detail when first lady Jill Biden was also in town and needed security for her motorcade. Without enough city officers, motorcycle cops from local universities were dispatched to assist with Biden's retinue.

Thus far, the bureau has been tight-lipped about the reasons for the officers' transfer. On the order formalizing the transfers, Police Chief Larry Scirotto noted only that they had been made "for the good of the bureau."

"This was an administrative decision made by the Chief," said a statement from spokesperson Cara Cruz. "Per the [Fraternal Order of Police] contract, I am unable to speak to the reasons behind the move as it involves personnel."

Fraternal Order of Police President Bob Swartzwelder suggested that bureau leaders have focused on "petty" issues rather than support the officers who were wounded in the line of duty: "In a time when we should be honoring the heroics of these officers, we’ve created some petty administrative investigation in the midst of a serious political race."

Blaze News reached out to the local FOP for further comment but did not receive a response.

H/T: Sean Davis of the Federalist

