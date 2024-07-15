Widow of firefighter killed at Trump rally shooting refuses to take Biden call: 'He would not have wanted me to talk to him'

The widow of the firefighter who was shot and killed during the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump said she rejected a phone call from President Joe Biden because that's what her husband would have wanted.

'He didn’t do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did.'

Helen Comperatore told the New York Post that Biden tried to call her after the death of her husband, Corey Comperatore, at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

“I didn’t talk to Biden,” she said on Monday. “I didn’t want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican, and he would not have wanted me to talk to him.”

Her husband was killed, and two others were seriously injured when Thomas Matthew Crooks allegedly tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump while he spoke at the rally.

She went on to say that she didn't blame Biden for the death of her husband.

“I don’t have any ill will towards Joe Biden. I’m not one of those people that gets involved in politics," she said.

“I support Trump. That’s who I’m voting for, but I don’t have ill will towards Biden,” she added. “He didn’t do anything bad to my husband. A 20-year-old despicable kid did.”

Corey Comperatore was praised as a hero after his daughter said that he died trying to protect her and the rest of his family at the rally.

"He shielded my body from the bullet that came at us. He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us," wrote Allyson Comperatore, the victim's daughter.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!