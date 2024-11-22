MSNBC freaks out over Trump pick Pam Bondi for AG: She's 'effective'!

An MSNBC panelist on Thursday expressed his worry over President-elect Donald Trump picking former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to be U.S. attorney general because she would be "effective" at the job.

Bondi was picked by Trump to replace his first choice, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. The firebrand Trump ally announced on Thursday he did not want to become a "distraction" to the incoming administration, as his Senate confirmation was very much in doubt.

"Pam Bondi is exactly what I was saying in the last segment that we should all fear, because she is competent. We may not agree with her ideologically, but she actually knows how to do this job," MSNBC contributor and college professor Jason Johnson told Ari Melber.

'She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter ...'

"So if anyone on the Democratic side or anyone who cared about liberty or justice was thinking, well, maybe Matt Gaetz will screw this up and that will give us time, no. Pam Bondi knows what she is doing. She knows what she’s doing about immigration," Johnson continued.

Johnson admitted that because she has experience in statewide office, she is a "dangerous and effective pick, and that’s, frankly, worse than what we would have got with Matt Gaetz."

While not as hysterical as Johnson, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig concurred that Bondi is a strong pick because her pervious service in Florida has given her the experience to lead the Department of Justice.

"That's a very big, very complicated job‚ and that level of experience is on par with, or better than, most United States attorneys general that we've seen over the past 50 years or so," Honig explained.

In Trump's announcement, he praised Bondi's 20-year experience of being a prosecutor. He pledged that she will focus the Department of Justice on going after criminals, not conservatives.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again. I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!" he said.

