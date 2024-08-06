MSNBC viewers spew hatred at Steve Kornacki for arguing that Tim Walz won't help Democrat ticket

MSNBC viewers were outraged at the progressive cable news channel after its celebrated polling expert outlined why he believes Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will not help the Democratic ticket much.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris named Walz her candidate for vice president on Tuesday, leading many pundits to believe she was trying to shore up support among Midwest voters.

Steve Kornacki blew up that narrative by pointing to Walz's less than impressive electoral performance during recent elections.

"This is where Democrats have lost ground, and Walz, in 2022, he didn’t gain any ground that the Democrats had lost. He didn't do that here; he didn't do that in other counties," said Kornacki while pointing to vote tallies.

"This idea that he’s got automatic appeal with these small-town areas in those three key battleground states, you don’t see it in what he actually did on the ballot in 2022."

While Kornacki is popular among most viewers, many were furious at his lack of loyalty to the Democratic Party.

"Caught Kornacki on the radio while I was out. I swear that fcker searched every county in MN and chose the ones Walz did poorly in, just to have something negative to say," responded one viewer.

"I guess you didn’t notice Dems flipped the legislature in Pa & Mn in the time frame you’re talking about … you have zero business being on the air," said another user.

"Dude, wft of wrong with you? Can you really not wait a couple hours before raining down your little narcissistic pessimism? This is unbelievably stupid, truly," read another reply.

"Jesus u guys must be really hurting for views too!? Adding u to the blocked list cya STEVE! All cnn and msnbc now moving to individual accounts. You guys are f***ing just begging for all the right wing viewers. CLOWNS," said another vibrant commentator.

Republicans meanwhile assailed Walz for his support of transgender policies and for lax law enforcement during the violent George Floyd rioting in 2020.

