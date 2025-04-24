Texas House's SHOCKING plan to honor abortion icon unravels

In a major shock to all pro-life Texas conservatives, the Republican-led Texas House just tried to honor the life of Cecile Richards — a former Planned Parenthood president.

While memorial resolutions are a long-standing tradition that involve honoring the lives of people who have passed in their district, this one stood out. The resolution was submitted by Democrat Representative Donna Howard.

“They wanted to honor Cecile Richards, the former president of the Planned Parenthood of America, that was the intention. That is diabolical. This woman was responsible for the deaths of millions of unborn babies, and the Texas House was set to honor her memory,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” explains, disgusted.

“Texas, the very same state that is supposed to be pro-life. We are supposed to be a pro-life state with a Republican legislature voted in by your constituents,” she continues, noting that they made a “conscious decision to honor the ringleader of baby killers” and a “woman who made her career” on the idea that babies don’t always deserve to live.

“Tell me how a pro-life state could even consider something like that? And yet, there it was on the Texas House floor,” she adds.

While the resolution was shot down by his Republican colleagues, Texas Republican and House Representative Jared Patterson was also in favor of memorializing Richards.

But the betrayal gets worse.

“So there was another layer if you will to how deep this disgusting act goes, because it also happened to be in the same memorial resolution as conservative pro-life activist Jill Glover, who unfortunately passed away from cancer last year,” Gonzales explains.

“Now, being a conservative activist, she quite literally fought against everything that Cecile Richards stood for,” she continues, asking, “So how could a true conservative, in good conscience, sign off on a resolution honoring a woman who made it her life’s work to kill as many babies as possible in the womb? How could a true conservative even send this to the floor?”

