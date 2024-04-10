California woman allegedly stabbed boyfriend, pushed her children out of moving car onto freeway, and then killed herself

A California woman killed her boyfriend, one of her two daughters, and then herself in a brutal murder-suicide that spanned three gruesome crime scenes, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that 34-year-old Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson stabbed and killed 29-year-old Jaelen Chaney, her live-in boyfriend, at their apartment in Woodland Hills early on Monday.

She then drove away in a Porsche Cayenne with her two daughters, a 9-year-old and an 8-month-old baby. As she drove on the 405 freeway, police say she either pushed them out of the moving car or they fell out at about 4:30 a.m.

"The 9-year-old girl was holding the baby at that time when she was ejected from the vehicle," said LAPD Lt. Guy Golan. "As she hit the roadway, she injured herself and she let go of the infant, being in the middle of the freeway."

The infant was struck by a car and killed. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Other drivers on the freeway called police after finding her body near Centinela Avenue in the Westchester area.

Investigators say that Johnson drove the Porsche until she crashed it at high speeds into a tree in Redondo Beach at about 5 a.m. according to witnesses. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old neighbor in the same apartment complex spoke to KABC-TV about what she saw Monday morning.

"Their door was wide open, there was blood on the floor leading into their apartment, and then a trail of it in the hallway leading up to the elevator, and I saw some blood on the walls," she said.



Her father called police about the bloody scene.

"Called the police and told them that something was not right," he said. "And they told me, when I spoke to the EMT, to go in and check on the body. So I did. And he was deceased, he was facedown on the floor. And there was a lot of blood."

Neighbors also said they heard a loud argument from the apartment the same night as the alleged stabbing.

By the time police were called to the Woodland Hills crime scene at about 7:30 a.m., both the infant and the mother had died.

The surviving 9-year-old daughter was treated at a hospital before being taken into custody by Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

KABC reported that sources said the daughter had witnessed the stabbing at their apartment. Johnson had reportedly lived with Chaney for several years and was divorcing another man who was the father of the 9-year-old.

Here's a news video about the incident:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

