Murderers, rapists, gang members: ICE busts 12 of LA's 'worst' illegal alien criminals amid riots

As violent anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement riots continue in Los Angeles, the Department of Homeland Security released details about the illegal immigrants rounded up in the city over the past week. The department classified the detainments as ICE taking the "worst of the worst" off the streets.

A DHS press release further slammed California politicians and rioters for "defending heinous illegal alien criminals at the expense of Americans [sic] safety."

'This cold-blooded killer is who the rioters are trying to protect over US citizens.'

The now-detained illegal immigrants included murderers, sex offenders, and those convicted of other violent offenses, the DHS reported.

Despite battling resistance from more than 1,000 Los Angeles rioters, ICE claimed to have detained 118 illegal aliens last week, including five gang members.

12 illegal aliens ICE arrested:

1. Cuong Chanh Phan

Cuong Chanh Phan. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

On Saturday, ICE's Los Angeles operation nabbed Cuong Chanh Phan, a 49-year-old Vietnam national previously convicted of second-degree murder.

A 1994 report from the Los Angeles Times revealed that Phan, then 18 years old, was a member of a "multiethnic Vietnamese gang."

Phan and his fellow gang member associates were reportedly angered after they were asked to leave a high school graduation party in San Marino. They left and returned later with firearms and began shooting into the crowd, ultimately resulting in the deaths of Dennis Buan, 18, and David Hang, 15. Seven others were wounded.

Phan was sentenced to 15 years to life.

2. Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez

Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

This week, ICE arrested Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez, a 55-year-old Filipino national.

The illegal alien had a criminal history in California, including a four-year sentence for burglary and 37 years for sexual penetration with a foreign object with force and assault with intent to commit rape.

3. Lionel Sanchez-Laguna

Lionel Sanchez-Laguna. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE captured Lionel Sanchez-Laguna, a 55-year-old illegal Mexican national with a lengthy, violent rap sheet.

Sanchez-Laguna was previously convicted of numerous criminal offenses in California, including discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and vehicle, battery on spouse or cohabitant, willful cruelty to a child, driving under the influence, assault with semi-automatic firearm, and personal use of a firearm.

4. Armando Ordaz

Armando Ordaz. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE's Los Angeles operation apprehended Armando Ordaz, a 44-year-old Mexican national.

The illegal alien previously spent time in California's jail system for sexual battery, receiving known or stolen property, and petty theft.

5. Francisco Sanchez-Arguello

Francisco Sanchez-Arguello. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

Federal immigration agents detained Francisco Sanchez-Arguello, a 38-year-old Mexican national, in the U.S. illegally.

Sanchez-Arguello was previously arrested for grand theft larceny and possession of a prohibited weapon.

6. Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz

Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz, a 42-year-old from Ecuador, was picked up by ICE agents this week.

The illegal alien was previously convicted in Tampa, Florida, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more cocaine while on board a vessel.

7. Victor Mendoza-Aguilar

Victor Mendoza-Aguilar. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE nabbed Victor Mendoza-Aguilar, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Mexico with several prior criminal convictions.

Mendoza-Aguilar served time in the California jail system for possessing unlawful paraphernalia, possessing controlled substances, obstructing a public officer, and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm.

8. Delfino Aguilar-Martinez

Delfino Aguilar-Martinez. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

Delfino Aguilar-Martinez, a 51-year-old Mexican national illegally in the U.S., was picked up by federal immigration agents this week.

He was previously sentenced to a year in jail in Los Angeles after he was convicted of an assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury.

9. Jose Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron

Jose Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE apprehended Jose Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron, a 43-year-old illegal alien from Peru.

He spent a decade in prison for robbery.

10. Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel

Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE officers captured Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel, a 32-year-old Honduran national.

The illegal alien had a criminal history, including distribution of heroin and cocaine and domestic violence.

11. Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales

Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was also picked up by ICE agents this week.

He was previously sentenced to 239 days in jail for a conspiracy to transport an illegal alien in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

12. Chrissahdah Tooy

Chrissahdah Tooy. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

DHS announced the arrest of Chrissahdah Tooy, a 48-year-old Indonesian national.

He was previously convicted of several criminal offenses, including narcotics, driving under the influence, and illegal entry.

Anything else?

The DHS noted that Phan, Veneracion-Enriquez, Sanchez-Arguello, Hernandez-Buitron, Meza-Esquibel, and Tooy were all "administratively arrested" by ICE, meaning they were placed in custody for civil immigration violations and not criminal offenses.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, "It is sickening that Governor [Gavin] Newsom and Mayor [Karen] Bass continue to protect violent criminal illegal aliens at the expense of the safety of American citizens and communities. This cold-blooded killer is who the rioters are trying to protect over U.S. citizens."

She added, "The brave men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminals like this and protect the lives of American citizens."

