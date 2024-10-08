Elon Musk says Kamala Harris is getting support from billionaires who are 'terrified' Trump will reveal Epstein client list

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said some billionaires are "terrified" that former President Donald Trump would reveal the Jeffrey Epstein client list if elected again in November.

Musk made the comments while talking to Tucker Carlson on his show, which was published on the X platform, which is owned by Musk.

'You just look at them, and you're like, "That's a nervous person right there."'

"Will that ever come out, do you think?" Carlson asked of the Epstein client list.

"You know I think part of why Kamala is getting so much support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public," said Musk.

"Yes," Carlson responded.

"And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome," he added.

He went on name venture capitalist Reid Hoffman and Microsoft founder Bill Gates as two of those who were allegedly afraid of the disclosures in the Epstein client list. Carlson went on to say that he could tell by just looking at them.

"You can sort, you just look at them, and you're like, 'That's a nervous person right there,'" he said.

They went on to claim that many of those people on the Epstein client list and the list of alleged accomplices to Sean "Diddy" Combs were among the people who scolded regular Americans. Musk said that if Trump were to win the election that they could "clean house."

A judge in charge of the Epstein client list has explained that many of the names in the lawsuit are being protected because they are victims or falsely accused perpetrators. Also, the people named have due process rights to be legally able to challenge their identities being released.

Musk has formally endorsed Trump and has joined him on the campaign trail. Trump has previously said he would release the Epstein client list if elected again.

Clips from the interview were circulated on social media, but the full interview can he viewed on Carlson's account.

