Sister of slain Army soldier decides to run for Rep. Al Green's seat after seeing him interrupt Trump's congressional address

Democrat Rep. Al Green of Texas is going to face a stout challenge to maintaining his congressional seat from the sister of slain Army soldier Vanessa Guillen.

Mayra Guillen says she made the decision to run after watching Green interrupt President Donald Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress last week.

'I believe it’s time for me to get into the fight like I did for my sister. ... Al Green I’m coming for your seat.'

Green yelled at Trump at the start of his address and continued shouting until Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana ordered that he be removed from the House chamber.

Guillen wrote on social media that the moment spurred her to action.

"After watching @RepAlGreen disrespect not only @POTUS last night, but our district, state and country, I believe it’s time for me to get into the fight like I did for my sister Vanessa Guillen!" she wrote. "It’s time to end the propaganda displayed by these politicians, and time to help support @POTUS and his amazing Admiration to Make America Great Again! Al Green I’m coming for your seat."

She posted a photo of herself and the president in the Oval Office along with her announcement.

Guillen has never held public office before but became politically active after the tragic murder of her sister.

Vanessa Guillen went missing from Fort Hood military base in 2020, and her body was found two months later in a shallow grave. Another soldier was suspected of murdering her, but he committed suicide as investigators closed in on him. Her family has since revealed that Guillen had been sexually assaulted but was afraid of reporting the abuse out of fear of retaliation.

Congress passed new laws about sexual harassment reporting in the military because of Mayra Guillen's efforts.

Green has represented the 9th Congressional District in Texas for two decades. He was later censured for his actions during Trump's address.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!