VIDEO: Democrat removed from House chamber for interrupting Trump several times during speech

A Democrat interrupted President Donald Trump's address to the joint session of Congress Tuesday, but he was shouted down by Republicans before being escorted out of the House chamber.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana had Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas removed by the sergeant at arms during the speech.

'Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions.'

Trump was only minutes into his address when Green jumped up and started yelling, "You have no mandate!"

The 78-year-old waved his cane at Trump while screaming, but Republicans sprang up immediately and drowned him out with chants of "USA! USA!"

Democrats try to SCREAM over President Trump and are drowned out by "USA" chants in the chamber: pic.twitter.com/RFoG2MNlmj

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 5, 2025

Speaker Johnson then called on the sergeant at arms to restore order to the chamber when Green refused to allow Trump to continue.

"Remove this gentleman from the chamber!" said Johnson.

Speaker Johnson directs the Sergeant-at-Arms to restore order and remove Democrat Rep. Al Green from the chamber: pic.twitter.com/Lx6pvCMYOR

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 5, 2025

The Democrat told NBC News that he acted as "a person of conscience" because Trump "has done things that I think we cannot allow to continue."

Green made headlines when he was the first congressman to file articles of impeachment against Trump in his second term, just weeks after his inauguration. He called for impeachment based on comments Trump made about the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip and moving out all of the Palestinians to other countries.

