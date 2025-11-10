79-year-old landlord opens fire on naked intruder who body-slammed him to ground, breaking his legs

A 79-year-old landlord opened fire on a naked male intruder who body-slammed him to the ground Friday morning, breaking his legs, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of Tujunga Avenue at a Studio City apartment in Los Angeles, authorities told KABC-TV.

'Why is he out here naked?'

Surveillance video captured the intruder walking naked around the neighborhood, the station said, adding that video also shows him at the front door of a home and grabbing a sign and then continuing to walk.

The suspect soon entered an apartment, after which two women who were home at the time confronted him, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KABC.

More from the station:

The women yelled at the trespasser to get out, prompting the landlord to rush to their aid, the LAPD said.



The intruder body-slammed the landlord, breaking both of the victim's legs, police said.



The 79-year-old man "at this time, in self-defense, shoots the suspect three times," said Capt. Warner Castillo of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Castillo added to KTTV-TV that the victim gave the naked man every opportunity to stop what he was doing before shots were fired.

"The 79-year-old man tells the suspect to leave, tells him I have a gun, and I will shoot you. The suspect grabs the 79-year-old man, lifts him, throws him on the ground, and that’s where the 79-year-old man suffered two broken legs," Castillo noted to KTTV.

What's more, Castillo added to KTTV that "the suspect got shot one time, and the suspect still approached the 79-year-old [who] shot the suspect again, killing him."

KTTV noted that the victim, identified only as George, was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. A neighbor added to KTTV the 79-year-old man is a Vietnam veteran.

The name of the suspect has not been released, KTTV noted. No injuries to the women were reported, KABC said.

"I heard commotion, like a lady yelling," a woman who witnessed the incident and declined to be identified by name told KABC. "Then I looked over, and it was a naked guy. At first I thought it was just like, maybe it's a house fire. Like, why is he out here naked?"

