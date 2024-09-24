Burglar naked from waist down stands over sleeping couple's bed, says 'shoot me' when ordered to leave. Husband complies.

A burglar who was naked from the waist down stood over the bed of a sleeping husband and wife and said "shoot me" when he was ordered to leave the residence in north St. Louis County, Missouri.

Indeed, the burglar's wish was the husband's command.

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a statement to KDSK that 'Missouri law clearly provides homeowners with the right to protect themselves, particularly while on their property.'

Cedric Marshall, 47, walked through the couple's unlocked back door in the Hanley Hills area around 5 a.m. last Tuesday, KDSK-TV reported, citing court documents.

"Mr. Marshall then stood over the husband and wife while he was half naked and that awoke the homeowners," Maj. Ron Martin with the North County Police Cooperative told the station. More specifically, Marshall was naked from the waist down, KMOV-TV reported.

The husband "ordered him to leave," KDSK reported, citing court documents.

But Marshall "lunged at the homeowner and stated you'll have to shoot me," KDSK added, citing court document.

Police told KDSK when the two men struggled, the homeowner shot Marshall once in his chest.

KMOV, citing charging documents, noted that the suspect fell to the floor saying, “Alright, man, don’t shoot me no more,” according to charging documents.

Police told KMOV the victim ordered Marshall out of the house again, and he complied. According to KDSK, Marshall — who weighs 225 pounds — collapsed in the family's backyard.

Police responded to the 7900 block of Bloom Drive to investigate the reported home invasion and shooting, KMOV said, adding that officers found Marshall in the backyard suffering from a gunshot wound.

Maj. Martin in reference to Marshall told KDSK that "we found his pants on their porch."

Neither the couple nor their 5- and 10-year-old children were hurt, KDSK reported, adding that Marshall left a blood trail inside the couple's home.

Investigators at the time didn't know why the suspect — who lives about six miles away in Wellston — targeted that family's home, KDSK said.

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a statement to KDSK that "Missouri law clearly provides homeowners with the right to protect themselves, particularly while on their property."

Marshall was hospitalized, KDSK reported.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Marshall with first-degree burglary and misdemeanor assault, KMOV reported. He was being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, KDSK noted.

You can view a video report here about the incident.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!