Nancy Pelosi tries to revise history with story about Kamala Harris — but the facts stand in her way: 'She won it'

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is pushing an alternative reality.

On Wednesday, the former House speaker asserted that Vice President Kamala Harris became the Democratic Party's presidential nominee after she "won" an "open primary."

For the party that squawks about democracy, Harris was elevated unchallenged via a closed process. There was nothing 'open' about it.

"We had an open primary, and she won it. Nobody else got in the race because she was politically astute, and that was the thought," Pelosi said.

"People could have jumped in. There were some people who were sort of preparing, but she just took off with it. And actually, it was a blessing because there wasn't that much time between then and the election, and it sort of saved time," Pelosi went on to say. "It wasn't that we didn't have an open process. It's just that nobody got in because she had a running start."

Unfortunately, the journalist with whom Pelosi was speaking, Semafor's Kadia Goba, declined to push back on Pelosi's claims. Instead, the reporter followed up with a question about Jan. 6.

Pelosi's account is, at best, revisionist history. At worst, it's an outright lie.

Not only did the Democratic Party not hold an open primary to select President Joe Biden's successor, but Harris did not win a single vote in the Democratic presidential primary.

Moreover, to describe any of this year's Democratic processes, whether the primary or replacing Joe Biden on the ballot, as "open" is perhaps a bridge too far.

The Democratic Party, in fact, fought to keep Democrats not named Joe Biden off the primary ballots. In many states, for example — including North Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alaska, New Hampshire, Indiana, Montana, Delaware, and Florida — Biden essentially ran uncontested. In those states, the Democratic Party used legal technicalities to prevent voters from having more options.

Meanwhile, when Pelosi and other Democratic Party bosses finally apparently pushed Biden out of the race in mid-July after weeks of pressure following his disastrous debate performance, Democrats, donors, and party delegates promptly switched their allegiance to Harris, essentially blocking the possibility of an accelerated open primary.

It's not clear why presumptive candidates — like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, among others — quickly fell in line behind Harris.

All Americans know is that following the June 27 debate between Biden and Donald Trump, there seemed to be a strong behind-the-scenes campaign in the Democratic Party to oust Biden, followed by an intense push to solidify party support behind Harris.

