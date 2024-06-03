Naval Special Warfare Command, which includes Navy SEALs, celebrates Pride with rainbow-hued post — and gets excoriated

The United States Naval Special Warfare Command — which includes Navy SEALs —celebrated the first day of Pride Month with rainbow-hued message on its Facebook page.

The June 1 post includes the NSWC logo backed with horizontal bars colored red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple — along with the words "NSW, Dignity, Service, Respect, Equality, Pride." As you might expect, there was a just a little bit of backlash against the post.

'So glad I got out before this bulls**t took over.'

Sara Gonzales — host of BlazeTV's "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered" — told Blaze News that it's "truly terrifying that at a time when our own administration is drumming up conflict across the globe, seemingly chomping at the bit for World War III, they’re also stacking our military with diversity hires. The military is one of the most important places to recruit based on merit and strength, both physically and mentally, rather than who you choose to sleep with. If conflict does come our way, we’re screwed."

A number of commenters on the NSW Facebook post appeared equally disturbed:



"So glad I got out before this bulls**t took over," one commenter wrote.

"Fix yourself," another user said. "This is a disgrace."

"This emboldens our enemies almost as much as a Joe Biden gaffe," another commenter declared.

"Someone has lost the plot here," another user observed.

"Man this woke sh.. is like a cancer and needs to be handled and [dealt] with as a threat to national security," another commenter stated. "Gone way too far."

Anything else?

The Department of Defense on Saturday night posted the following on X:

Fox News said the DoD earlier Saturday "appeared to mix up" Pride Month and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, as a now-deleted X post included the above "Celebrate Pride Month 2024" image with a Progress Pride Flag graphic along with the following message: "June is PTSD Awareness Month, and the DoD is committed to supporting service members and veterans affected by PTSD."

The U.S. government first recognized PTSD Awareness Month in June 2014, one year before June was declared Pride Month, the cable news network added.

