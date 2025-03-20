Navy veteran mayor torpedoes activist's comparison of POWs, MIAs, and LGBTQ people

During a city council meeting earlier this week, an LGBTQ activist in Washington state attempted to compare the plight of "LGBTQ" people and those service members taken prisoner during war or whose fate remains unknown, but the mayor of her city swiftly set the record straight.

On Tuesday evening, Jenn McAleer spoke publicly not once but twice during the city council meeting in Newcastle, Washington, about 12 miles east of Seattle.

During her initial comments, McAleer repeated leftist platitudes on an array of subjects. She claimed to speak up "for the rights and safety of marginalized communities," for "freedom," and against the "racism and homophobia" that she indicated constantly threaten the area.

McAleer also called out Mayor Robert Clark by name, claiming that he had undermined efforts to fight "climate change" and to embrace "equity." She accused Clark of failing to govern in an "impartial" manner in accordance with his oath of office and of harboring a "flawed personal opinion" that there are only two genders.

When she had completed those prepared remarks, she returned to her seat without incident.

However, McAleer took to the podium again later that meeting, and this time, she ruffled feathers when she claimed that the POW-MIA flag was little more than a "political stunt."

"Speaking specifically about veterans, POWs, and MIAs — I want to say for the record: I'm very much in support of them and have absolutely no problem with the POW-MIA flag — um, flying it for 100 days a year is a political stunt," she said.

'I will not sit here and have somebody tell me that veterans are a "political stunt." How dare you?'

She then went on to imply that because the LGBTQ community is larger than the POW-MIA community, the Newcastle government should be more inclined to fly the Pride flag than the POW-MIA flag.

"My research shows that there have been 82,000 Americans who are registered as POWs or MIAs — which is atrocious and horrible, and it should never happen to any American — but there's 20 million minimum LGBTQ members," she continued. "So when we're talking about special interests, let's just have some intellectual integrity."

She even claimed the council attempted to "trick" people out of flying the Pride flag by suggesting that the POW-MIA flag would have to be flown as well. She called such a move "disgusting" and something to be "ashamed" of.

Though Mayor Clark and the rest of the council sat in silence during both of McAleer's diatribes, at this point, Clark lost his patience.

"It's not common that I respond to public comment, but I will not sit here and have somebody tell me that veterans are a 'political stunt.' How dare you?" fumed Clark, an electrical engineer who spent 10 years in the Navy.

"This country was founded because veterans lost their lives," Clark continued to a smattering of applause from the gallery. "Hundreds of thousands of people died for this country so that you could fly your Pride flag."

Clark wasn't finished: "Those 82,000 people who never came home will never have a chance to have a family or grow up, while you can fly your Pride flag. They sacrifice their lives all over the world for America and for freedom around the world."

"Don't ever disparage veterans in front of me!" he stated emphatically. When McAleer or someone else in the gallery then interjected, Clark repeated: "Don't ever disparage veterans in front of me, and we're done."

Clark also accused McAleer of repeatedly going on the "attack" and making potentially "libelous" statements on social media. He likewise admitted that he may face "censure" from his council colleagues on account of his outburst.

Neither McAleer nor Mayor Clark responded to a request for comment from Blaze News.

A video of the meeting can be seen below. McAleer appears at the 36:25 and 2:52:34 marks.

McAleer appears to be a compliance and risk officer at Overlake, a hospital in nearby Bellevue. In an interview with an Overlake blogger to mark so-called "Pride Month" in 2023, McAleer seemed to liken other LGBTQ activists to soldiers on the battlefield, claiming they "fought for the liberties" she now enjoys.

"I do think that oftentimes the LGBTQ+ community gets left behind in some of the conversations," she continued. "... Additionally, I would love a program where we ask questions and listen for the answers, about people’s LGBTQ+ status, in much the same way we ask about race and gender."

