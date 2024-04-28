'I know the law better than you': New York district attorney caught on bodycam video cursing out cop, defying traffic stop

An upstate New York district attorney was caught on police bodycam video openly defying a traffic stop, returning to her home, and cursing out a cop.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment that officers engaged Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley after she flouted a traffic stop. Officer Cameron Crisafulli allegedly clocked Doorley going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officer Crisafulli allegedly activated the emergency lights on his police cruiser to pull over Doorley. She purportedly defied the attempted traffic stop and continued to drive to her home.

After defying the traffic stop, Doorley allegedly called Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier.

The DA allegedly told the police chief, "Can you please tell him to leave me alone?"

According to the New York Post, "She then storms inside the house against the officer’s orders."

She completely disregards the officer's commands on several occasions.

The officer allegedly explained that he was attempting to do a traffic stop and she replied: "I know the law better than you."

The officer responds, "What is it you’re so against me? I’m doing my job. You say you’re a DA?"

Doorsley allegedly replies, "I'm the DA … I’m the DA of Monroe County." She then purportedly calls him an "a**hole."

She reiterates, "I’m the DA of Monroe County."

"If you give me a traffic ticket, that's fine – I'm the one who prosecutes it," she declares.

Doorsley defiantly states, "Do you think I really care if I was going 20 miles over the speed limit?"

Doorsley allegedly advises the officer that he should have "ran her plates" to know how important she is.

She gets combative when the officer requests her driver's license.

She gets frustrated and says, "Just write me a f***ing traffic ticket."

Crisafulli allegedly requested a supervisor to the scene.

Bodycam footage features two officers confronting the district attorney inside the garage of her home while Crisafulli waited outside.

"I didn't want to pull over. I just figured that I'd pull into my driveway. So that's the end of story," Doorley says on bodycam video.

Doorley states that she didn't "feel" like stopping on that particular road, to which the officer fires back: "That's not your choice."

The officer notes that the DA "caused this."

The supervisor informed the district attorney that she had committed an arrestable offense.

"You should know better," he says, adding, "You made it a bigger deal than it needed to be."

She argues that she felt it "would be easier" if she stopped in her driveway.

The supervisor is heard on police bodycam video telling Crisafulli: "It's your traffic stop. I'm not going to tell you how to handle it. Do what you think is necessary."

Crisafulli told the supervisor that he was "not trying to arrest the DA of the county," but he wants to "do his job" and charge her with the speeding violation.

Doorley said in a statement released on Thursday: "By 1:00 PM (Tuesday), I pled guilty and sent the ticket to the Webster Town Court because I believe in accepting responsibility for my actions and had no intention of using my position to receive a benefit. Nobody, including your District Attorney, is above the rule of law, even traffic laws."

The Rochester City Council wants a state inquiry into Doorley’s conduct.

The council members wrote to Attorney General Letitia James: "Recent body camera footage, shared by the Webster Police Department, has raised significant concerns regarding Ms. Doorley’s behavior during a traffic stop in Webster, New York. This incident has led us to question her fitness to serve as District Attorney, and we believe an investigation by your office is warranted."

The lawmakers declared that public officials should be "held to the highest standards of ethics, accountability and respect for the law," and that Doorley’s behavior "appears to violate these standards."

The council members added, "Such behavior undermines the credibility and integrity of our justice system and erodes public trust."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!