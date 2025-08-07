The cold civil war is real — and only one side is fighting to win

Don’t threaten me with a good time, Texas.

If you are going to issue arrest warrants for the Democrat traitors, then somebody better get arrested. Get busy living, or get busy dying.

If we don’t fight for the good, the true, and the beautiful, we risk far more than elections

We’re not just living through political dysfunction — we’re slogging through a cold civil war. And it’s time we started acting like it. Just war theory demands it.

Living ‘not of’ this world

Augustine developed the theory for a Christianized Roman empire that needed to distinguish the rules of the “City of God” from those of the city of man. Today, America must reclaim that tradition — not to excuse evil for the sake of good, but to return to our foundational, God-ordained principles.

To what degree can we become the shining city on a hill that the founders intended while being mere sinners? Since the values that defined such a city existed long before the American experiment was ever tried, we were clearly meant to rely on the rigorous application of self-evident truths — not to reinvent the wheel.

We have a duty to defend the integrity of our worldview — contrary to what your sweater-vested beta-male pastor may have told you. When the laws of nature and nature’s God are under attack, we are biblically called to offer up reasons for the hope that is in us.

When we don’t, we don’t just forfeit hope; we invite its opposite — despair — which has so often been the case in recent years. We must choose: the way of men or the way of cowards.

Yes, Trump won in 2024, and life is indeed better than it was a very short while ago. But make no mistake: We are still under attack.

A new ‘just war’ theory

That’s why we need a renewed just war theory for America’s current plight.

Whereas the spirit of the age — via its primary political vehicle, the Democratic Party — has willfully broken the social compact that once bound us together as a people;



And whereas that same spirit has made clear through both policy and rhetoric that it has no interest in restoring that compact;



Therefore, we no longer owe deference to any tradition, legal fiction, or gesture toward comity that no longer binds us. To pretend otherwise is to either lose the cold civil war or start a hot one that our children will be forced to fight.



We won’t do that to them. We will do the hard things now so that they may live free.



Therefore, our new rules of engagement are as follows: We will do everything it takes to win, other than what the ultimate judge of our fates explicitly forbids in his word. But short of that, we will do everything else to the greatest degree and with maximum prejudice when necessary.

We prefer cold civil wars when our side wins and the other side loses.

No more furrowed-brow “nicer-than-God” poses from the Mike Pence school of surrender. No more ackshuallys. No more arguing like the earth is flat.

Our domestic enemies hate us. They want to enslave our children. We must defeat them — without apology.

Our enemies are prowling

Remember that iconic line from “Independence Day”?

You will once again be fighting for our freedom, not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution — but from annihilation. We're fighting for our right to live, to exist. … We will not go quietly into the night!

If the fictional American president played by Bill Pullman in “Independence Day” could get us out of our seats with such a message, maybe it’s time we recommit ourselves to such a message possibility in real life.

That’s the prime directive. And after taking a bullet to the face and rising to shout “Fight, fight, fight!” it’s one that Donald Trump has recommitted to — body and soul.

Every tactic and strategy must now be filtered through that lens.

Because if we don’t fight for the good, the true, and the beautiful, we risk far more than elections. We risk our eternal souls.

Our enemies are deadly wolves, and they know what they are doing. Elizabeth Warren didn’t just accidentally find herself next to a foreign-born, communist, Islamic rainbow jihadist in New York and decide to brand him as the new face of her party.

She did it because she is making plans for your destruction.

So yes, we need to start arresting traitors in Texas. And that should only be the beginning of what we’re prepared to do because we love God, our children, and our future.