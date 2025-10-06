DA drops charge against conservative journalist Nick Sortor after alleged Antifa attack in Portland

Conservative journalist Nick Sortor was arrested after a brush with Antifa in Portland on Thursday, but the charge was dropped by the district attorney on Monday.

Sortor was documenting the rioting against an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility by apparent left-wing agitators when police arrested him. He says some leftist protesters attacked him and that he swung back in defense before police intervened.

'Free speech does not include the freedom to commit crimes.'

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said that police had probable cause to arrest Sortor, but "after a careful review of the investigation, including reports and video, we do not believe the crime of disorderly conduct can be proven against Mr. Sortor beyond a reasonable doubt."

Police said two other people involved in the incident were charged with disorderly conduct.

"Free speech does not include the freedom to commit crimes. It does not matter if an individual is expressing ideology from the left, right, or center," wrote District Attorney Nathan Vasquez in a statement, according to KOIN-TV.

"What matters is whether or not there is evidence to prove a crime was committed," he added.

Portland police also released a statement about the arrest, according to KATU-TV.

"Our enforcement actions are guided solely by law and probable cause, not by politics or personal characteristics. We are committed to upholding the rule of law equally and fairly, regardless of political affiliation, gender, age, race, or economic status," the statement reads in part.

"We will continue our efforts in the South Waterfront to investigate crimes, make arrests when warranted, and refer cases involving criminal behavior to the district attorney's office," it continues.

On Friday, the White House threatened to strip Portland of federal funds over the incident.

"President Trump will end the radical left's reign of terror in Portland once and for all," press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the media briefing. "The president has directed Secretary [of War Pete] Hegseth to provide all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland and any ICE facilities under siege from attack by Antifa and other left-wing domestic terrorists."

