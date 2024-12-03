New Jersey council bans constitution and US flag during public comments

The township council at Edison township in New Jersey prohibited residents from using "props" when addressing them, including the constitution and the U.S. flag.

The Edison Municipal Township said the ban was meant to keep any props from becoming “an impediment to the orderly conduct.”

'It’s my constitutional right to do this. If you get sued, you will lose.'

Residents, outraged about the ban, showed up to the council meeting on Nov. 25 to voice their opposition to the law, leading to a five-hour meeting. Many argued the prohibition was a violation of free speech and their constitutional rights.

"To consider the American flag and the Constitution a prop when someone raises it is an insult to what the flag is, what the flag stands for and what this country is," said resident Maryann Hennessey. "For you to consider the use of the American flag a prop is disgusting."

Council President Nishith Patel banged his gavel while issuing a warning to another resident who dared to defy the order by waving an American flag.

"It’s my constitutional right to do this," said attorney Joel Bassoff. "If you get sued, you will lose. My suggestion to you is that you get a second opinion from competent counsel because you are wrong."

Patel told officers to remove Bassoff even as many in the audience applauded for the attorney.

"You are interfering with the decorum of this meeting by interfering with the right to speech of a member of the public. And it should stop now," he said.

Council members voted for a five-minute recess in order to allow the officer to remove Bassoff.

Fox News Digital said Patel did not respond to its request for a comment about the story.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!