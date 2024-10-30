New Mexico GOP accuses state officials of denying parking for Trump rally out of political motivation

The Republican Party of New Mexico is accusing state officials of political machinations in an attempt to shut down a Trump rally planned in Albuquerque.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign told KRQE-TV that they had an agreement with Live Nation for supporters to park at the lot at Isleta Amphitheater and then be shuttled to the rally location at CSI Aviation. On Tuesday, the state claimed that the lot was not allowed to be used for events outside of the amphitheater.

Stephanie Garcia Richard, New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands, blamed Live Nation for the conflict.

“Their contract is for the amphitheater. So, either they didn’t read the lease they had with us or they wanted to make me kind of the fall guy for this situation because this is not of my creation,” said Garcia Richard about Live Nation.

Garcia Richard is a Democrat.

“If Live Nation were to have an event at the amphitheater themselves and maybe schedule the rally at the amphitheater then the parking lot could be used," she explained.

New Mexico Republicans are accusing officials of trying to shut down the rally out of political motivation.

“This just doesn’t pass the smell test,” said Jim Townsend, a Republican state representative. “This is clearly a political process.”

He pointed out that the lot had been used previously for an event that was held elsewhere, but Garcia Richard countered that the issue was that Live Nation had not negotiated the parking prior to the event.

“If I would have authorized it for one party and not another, for one candidate and not another, I could see that being politically motivated. This is just something, in general, we do not do,” she explained.

Townsend isn't buying it.

“For the lack of a better word, I’ll just say bologna. That’s not true and I don’t believe it for a minute,” he said.

"This is outrageous. This is sheer, naked, bitter partisanship. It should enrage you," he added in a statement on social media that was reposted by the GOP state party.

City officials were also accused of trying to keep the rally out of the Albuquerque Convention Center out of political motivations. The Trump campaign said it is scrambling to secure enough parking for the Thursday rally.

