'No brainer': Utah becomes first state to ban rainbow flags in both schools and government buildings

LGBT activists' cultural imperialism may have reached its zenith during the Biden years when their "Progress Pride" flag was prominently displayed on the White House with American flags relegated to a secondary status on either side.

Now, with the country under different leadership, conservatives flexing more muscle legislatively, and key narratives crumbling, non-straight activists appear to be losing ground as signaled by legislation advanced in Utah and Idaho last week.

Months after the Trump administration announced that "only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad," Utah Republicans successfully passed legislation on Thursday banning the rainbow flag as well as other activist flags from all government buildings and schools.

Utah state Rep. Trevor Lee's (R) House Bill 77 prohibits state entities and employees from displaying a flag in or on the grounds of government property with a number of exceptions including Old Glory; an official Utah state flag; a historic version of the American or state flag; a municipal flag; a U.S. military flag; the National League of Families POW/MIA flag; a country flag; a tribal flag; an official university or public school flag; and an Olympic flag.

It appears that the only ways to lawfully get a rainbow flag into the classroom is to have it grafted onto an exempted flag, to accept the $500 fine for each day of noncompliance, to overturn the law, or to depict the flag by means other than an actual flag, such as on a lapel pin or a sticker, which activist groups routinely distribute to students.

The bill became law on Thursday without Republican Gov. Spencer Cox's signature.

"This was a no brainer bill to run," wrote Lee. "Tax payer funded entities shouldn't be promoting political agendas. This is a massive win for Utah."

'All this bill does is add more fuel to the fire.'

Cox, who vetoed six bills this year, indicated that he did not similarly veto HB 77 because Republicans would override him in the Utah House of Representatives, where they outnumber Democrats 61-14.

While acknowledging that the law "is neutral on the types of flags in question" — highlighting that MAGA flags are now similarly prohibited in schools and government buildings — Cox suggested that the ban was insufficient to eliminate "culture-war symbols in a place that should be apolitical," namely public schools.

"By simply requiring the removal of flags only, there is little preventing countless other displays — posters, signs, drawings, furniture — from entering the classroom," Cox wrote in a letter to state lawmakers, where he emphasized his love for the so-called LGBTQ community. "Furthermore, the bill is overly prescriptive on flags themselves. To those legislators who supported this bill, I'm sure it will not fix what you are trying to fix."

After suggesting that a better regulatory route for Republicans to depoliticize the classroom is the Utah State Board of Education, Cox claimed that "the bill goes too far when applied to local governments."

"All this bill does is add more fuel to the fire, and I suspect it will only ratchet up the creative use of political symbolism (for example: lighting used in place of flags)," added the governor.

'Fly flags that unite and don't divide.'

LGBT activists outside the state government similarly bemoaned the enactment of the flag law.

The Salt Lake City-based Utah Pride Center thanked Cox in a statement Friday, noting, "While we understand the complex political reality that this bill would likely have been passed regardless of the governor's decision, we are deeply saddened to see it move forward into law."

Troy Williams and Marina Lowe, the executive and policy directors of Equality Utah, said in a release that HB77 "sets a dangerous precedent."

Enraging a similar variety of activist, Idaho legislators passed legislation last week prohibiting government entities from flying flags besides the American flag and a handful of official flags, including those representing American military branches and government entities.

House Bill 96 passed the state House in landslide votes and now requires the signature of Republican Gov. Brad Little. Little signed a similar bill into law on March 19, which prohibits the display of unauthorized flags and banners that "promote political, religious, or ideological viewpoints" on public school property.

"The ultimate goal is for us to fly flags that unite and don't divide," said Idaho state Sen. Ben Toews (R), reported the Idaho Statesman.

