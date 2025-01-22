Trump State Department reportedly tells embassies: Scrap the LGBT and BLM activist flags. Only Old Glory flies.

Under the Biden administration, the non-straight activist flag and the colors of the identitarian leftist group Black Lives Matter were routinely hoisted above American embassies and consulates, both suggesting Old Glory needed the banner equivalent of addendums and insinuating the nation was torn between competing allegiances.

The Trump State Department reportedly issued a "One Flag" policy on Monday, bringing this shameful practice to an end.

According to a copy of the corresponding memo obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, which first reported on the policy change, "Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content."

Keen for a symbolic change after the first Trump administration rejected embassies' requests to fly the non-straight activist flag, former Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a blanket authorization for diplomatic outposts worldwide to raise the activist colors. Foreign Policy reported at the time that Blinken specifically authorized diplomats to fly the flag before May 17, a day activists annually spend complaining about "homophobia" and "transphobia," as well as through the month of June.

Sure enough, American diplomats gleefully raised the non-straight flag not just for the duration of so-called "pride season" and on gender ideologues' various days of self-honor but to celebrate or commemorate various milestones on the country's deviation from the straight and narrow.

'It is fitting and respectful that only the US flag be flown or displayed.'

While they refrained from doing so in Islamist nations over fear of "backlash," Biden diplomats proved alternatively keen to antagonize conservative Christians. For instance, the American embassy to the Vatican repeatedly flew the non-straight activist flag while flooding its social media pages with the flag and activist messaging.

Various embassies also hoisted the flag of BLM, a Marxist group led by scandal-plagued radicals apparently committed to acquiring luxury real estate and enriching family members at true believers' expense as well as advancing the global cause of a single race, in part, through the elimination of prisons and police.

The American embassies and consulates in Brazil were among the many diplomatic outposts that raised the BLM flag during the Biden years. Despite the racist and divisive nature of the group signified, the U.S. embassy in Brazil stated that the phrase displayed on the flag "is connected to collective efforts to mitigate racism and build a more equitable society."

The Trump State Department underscored in its Monday memo that the "flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present."

Diplomats who violate the new policy will "face disciplinary action, including termination of employment or contract, or reassignment to their home agency," said the memo.

The Beacon noted that the only flags permitted besides Old Glory are the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action emblem and the Wrongful Detainees Flag.

"The U.S. flag is a powerful symbol of pride and it is fitting and respectful that only the U.S. flag be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestically and abroad," added the memo.

