Black Lives Matter leaders doled out lucrative contracts to family and friends, new documents reveal

Leaders of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation doled out lucrative contracts to family members and friends, new documents show.

The Black Lives Matter organization reaped $80 million during the George Floyd riots of 2020. However, the figure plummeted to under $29 million by the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the group's tax form reveal.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigned from the organization in 2021. However, friends and family of Cullors have received massive contracts from the charity with a supposed mission to "eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on black communities by the state and vigilantes."

Paul Cullors – the brother of the BLM co-founder – received $200,000 in 2023 as Black Lives Matter's head of security. His company – Black Ties LLC – raked in an additional $1.6 million for allegedly providing professional security services for Black Lives Matter.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Paul Cullors and his companies have accumulated more than $4.2 million for allegedly protecting Black Lives Matter since 2021.

Since 2020, Black Lives Matter has demanded a "national defunding of police." Last July, BLM celebrated a "Defund the Police Week."

Shalomyah Bowers – board member for BLMGNF and an associate of Patrisse Cullors – stated last year, "This week we are demonstrating that one of the main pillars of progress in our short 10 years as a modern-day civil rights movement is that we have made our demand, to defund the police, politically popular and achievable, and a mainstream demand.

Black Lives Matter paid Bowers' consulting firm $2.6 million for staffing and management services in the 2023 fiscal year, according to a tax return.

BLM also handed out money to Damon Turner – the father of the only child of Cullors. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation granted $778,000 to Turner's art firm, Trap Heals, for work done at a concert series in early 2022. Turner reportedly no longer works with the charity.

As Blaze News previously reported, BLM paid Turner's company $969,459 for "live production, design and media," according to group's 2021 fiscal year.

According to the organization's 2023 fiscal year tax return, a combined $1.1 million was doled out to former Black Lives Matter director of operations Raymond Howard and New Impact Partners – a consulting firm owned by Danielle Edwards, who is Raymond Howard's sister.

Blaze News also previously reported that Patrisse Cullors "secretly bought a $6 million house" in southern California in October 2020 using funds donated to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

In July 2021, BLM reportedly funded the purchase of a $6.3 million mansion in Canada that was formerly the headquarters of the Communist Party of Canada.

Charity Watch Executive Director Laurie Styron told the Daily Caller that Black Lives Matter "has no independent oversight."

"Whether a person loves this charity’s mission or hates it, they should be angry that significant amounts of charitable dollars are being channeled to interested parties without adequate oversight in place," Styron said. "Charities are expected to avoid both real and perceived conflicts of interest to maintain public trust. This charity is doing the opposite. The optics here are really, really bad."

