Rubio designates 4 Antifa groups as global terrorists — State Department cites anti-American ideology, bomb plots

The Trump administration has designated several Antifa groups as foreign terrorist organizations.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in September that declared Antifa a domestic “terrorist threat,” claiming that the group “explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law.”

'The United States will continue using all available tools to protect our nation from these anti-American, anti-capitalist, and anti-Christian terrorist groups.'

The EO accused the anarchist group of using “illegal means” to launch “a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide,” including obstructing the enforcement of laws and routinely doxxing political figures.

Trump’s action called on federal agencies to “investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations” tied to Antifa. However, designating the enterprise as a foreign terrorist organization would allow for more enforcement options, including making it a federal crime to provide material support to the group.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday that four European Antifa-affiliated groups — Antifa Ost in Germany, Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front in Italy, and Greek-based groups Armed Proletarian Justice and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense — were named "Specially Designated Global Terrorists."

Rubio noted that the department “intends to designate all four groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, effective November 20, 2025.”

Antifa Ost has committed multiple attacks in Germany between 2018 and 2023 against those it considers “fascists” or part of the country’s “right-wing scene,” a State Department fact sheet about the latest announcement read.

FAI/FRI, which also has affiliates across Europe, South America, and Asia, has reportedly claimed responsibility for “threats of violence, bombs, and letter bombs against political and economic institutions.”

The State Department said that the Armed Proletarian Justice “has attempted and conducted improvised explosive device (IED) attacks against Greek government targets.” It previously claimed responsibility for planting a bomb near a police headquarters in Greece.

Revolutionary Class Self-Defense also reportedly took responsibility for two IED attacks in Greece.

“Groups affiliated with this movement ascribe to revolutionary anarchist or Marxist ideologies, including anti-Americanism, 'anti-capitalism,' and anti-Christianity, using these to incite and justify violent assaults domestically and overseas," the State Department said.

“Today, building on @POTUS’s historic commitment to uproot Antifa’s campaign of political violence, the Department of State is designating four Antifa groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists. The United States will continue using all available tools to protect our nation from these anti-American, anti-capitalist, and anti-Christian terrorist groups,” Rubio wrote in a post on social media.

