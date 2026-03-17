'Nobody's history is perfect': Democrat Muhammad Casim loses election in historically blue district

In a major upset, a Republican has finally made an inroad in what was once considered a safe Democratic county in Virginia.

Democratic candidate Muhammad "Sef" Casim lost a special election for a vacant seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to Republican Jeannie LaCroix following a precipitous loss of support from his own party.

'I want to make clear that the foolishness of my actions during my college days did not translate then, and most definitely does not indicate now, any prejudice or hatred I hold towards the Black community.'

On March 10, LaCroix received 1,694 (43.73%) of the votes compared to Casim's 1,436 (37.07%). Democrat Pamela Montgomery, a write-in candidate who launched her campaign barely one week before the election, drew from Casim's votes, though how many is unclear, according to WJLA.

Casim faced calls from his own party to back out of the race after past social media posts, which he described as "offensive to the Black community," resurfaced during his campaign.

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Chair at-Large Deshundra Jefferson pwcva.gov

Prince William County Republican County Chairman Jacob Alderman called for the immediate withdrawal of support for Casim, posting screenshots of many of Casim's past posts and reposts, which he described as "a disturbing pattern of racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, anti-Christian, and anti-American views."

The posts, which come from X, all appear to be from over a decade ago, with many of them dated between 2012 and 2015.

Posts include Casim allegedly writing or reposting other accounts saying: “Never call a tiger ‘tigga.’ Only tigers can call themselves ‘tigga’”; “This girl’s fav match going on, No dangerous Hindu male”; “the person below is a dirty slut”; and "Heading ot [sic] VCU in the morning with my N***a."

Casim wrote an apology on Facebook on February 28: "Nobody’s history is perfect and I am no exception. 14 years ago I had made social media posts that were disrespectful and posted a reference to my friend using a term that is quite frankly, offensive to the Black community. There is no excuse for this and I deeply apologize. I want to make clear that the foolishness of my actions during my college days did not translate then, and most definitely does not indicate now, any prejudice or hatred I hold towards the Black community."

Potomac Local reported that several Democratic elected officials called on Casim to step away from the race over the "racist, xenophobic, and misogynistic" remarks.

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Deshundra Jefferson issued a separate statement on March 2 criticizing Casim's past remarks — and his apology. “I am deeply disgusted by the past comments Sufiyan Casim made — as well as his lack of responsibility and accountability. No apology should start with the words, ‘Nobody’s history is perfect and I am no exception,’ as it dismisses the pain that one’s words have caused,” Jefferson stated.

LaCroix will assume the role of Woodbridge District supervisor following the election upset, which was triggered after former Supervisor Margaret Franklin won election to the Virginia House of Delegates 23rd District in January.

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