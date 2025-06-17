Sec. Kristi Noem transported to hospital by ambulance: Report

Sec. Kristi Noem of the Department of Homeland Security was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Washington, D.C., via ambulance on Tuesday.

Few details were available about her condition, but she is said to be conscious and speaking to her security detail. A CNN report cited two sources familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for DHS released a statement saying Noem was alert and recovering from an allergic reaction.

“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution,” reads the statement from Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for the Dept. of Homeland Security.

The development came as top officials of the Trump administration were on high alert due to the war that had broken out between Israel and Iran. Trump has been issuing threats to the Iranian regime via social media and calling on them to stand down and agree to a peace deal.

Iranian officials had previously indicated that they were willing to sign a nuclear deal with the president if all sanctions were dropped.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In April, Noem was robbed of a purse with $3,000 inside by a masked man as she dined at a Washington restaurant. Police later determined the man to be a Chilean national who did not know whom he was stealing from and was in the country illegally.

Editor's note: This article has been edited after publication to include a statement from the DHS.

