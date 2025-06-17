Trump fires off serious threat to Iran — and then leaves G7 forum early to return to White House

As the war raged on between Israel and Iran on Monday, President Donald Trump issued a grave threat against Iran on social media.

The president has previously warned against Iran continuing its retaliatory strikes against Israel, but he ended his post with a five-word warning that alarmed many.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again!" the president wrote on Truth Social.

"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he added.

Many marveled at the proclamation, since the capital city of Iran includes 9 million residents. Very soon after, CNN reported that Trump was leaving the G7 economic forum in Canada early and returning to the White House.

On Thursday evening, Israel launched a devastating attack meant to cripple Iran's nuclear weapons development capabilities in addition to killing as many military leaders as possible. The strike was named Operation Rising Lion.

Prior to the attack, the U.S. had evacuated personnel from the region after Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh issued a threat to U.S. bases that were within the reach of Iranian missiles.

Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have stalled over whether Iran will be allowed to refine nuclear material for nonmilitary energy production.

The president had indicated that he was working behind the scenes to negotiate a peace deal between Iran and Israel.

"We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place," he wrote. "I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!

Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The White House has said they knew about the attack beforehand but denied that the U.S. had any part in the planning.

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."

