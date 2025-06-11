State Dept. orders some evacuations from Middle East embassies after threat from Iran

Speculation has arisen of possible military action in the Middle East after the U.S. State Department issued orders for personnel to depart from embassies and diplomatic offices overseas.

The Pentagon was preparing for the possibility of an evacuation from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, and nonessential personnel and their family members were advised to leave Bahrain and Kuwait, according to defense officials.

'If war is imposed on Iran, the US would undoubtedly suffer more losses than we do.'

A State Department official told Axios that the decision had been made "to reduce the footprint of our mission in Iraq" as a result of a recent security review of overseas personnel.

Some speculated that the U.S. was preparing for the fallout from a potential war with Iran.

"The safety and security of our service members and their families remains our highest priority, and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is monitoring the developing tension in the Middle East," read a statement from a Pentagon official.

Iran’s defense minister issued a threat over negotiations with the U.S. about Iran's nuclear program.

“If war is imposed on Iran, the U.S. would undoubtedly suffer more losses than we do,” said Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh to reporters.

He added that many U.S. bases were located within reach of Iranian missiles and added that they would be targeted in “their host countries without hesitation."

That threat could have been a response to suggestions from the U.S. CENTCOM commander in testimony to Congress on Tuesday that the U.S. has a “range of options” to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons.

The U.S.-Iran negotiations are reportedly stalling over a disagreement about Iran's uranium enrichment program, which the U.S. wants to completely dismantle. Iranian officials say no deal will be reached if the country isn't allowed to continue some part of the enrichment program.

RELATED: Iran willing to sign nuclear deal with Trump if sanctions are lifted

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

On June 4, President Donald Trump said that Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin offered to possibly intervene in the negotiations with Iran.

"It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!" Trump wrote at the time.

The S&P 500 market index fell partially on fears from investors that tensions in the Middle East could erupt at any moment, according to a Reuters report.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!