Project 2025 architect to challenge Lindsey Graham in 2026 Senate race

As the 2026 midterms loom, some career Republican politicians are facing primary challenges for their long-held positions. Lindsey Graham, who has represented South Carolina in the Senate for four terms, is facing an increasingly crowded field of challengers as he seeks re-election for a fifth term.

Paul Dans, who is known as the architect of the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, will reportedly be announcing his bid for Graham's Senate seat later this week. While Trump has publicly distanced himself from the 1,000-page policy proposal for the new administration, critics and supporters alike have noted that there is a good degree of overlap between Project 2025 and his own "Agenda 47."

'If you look at where the chokepoint is, it’s the United States Senate. That’s the headwaters of the swamp.'

Any Republican primary challenge to oust Graham will likely be a steep uphill battle. Trump gave Graham his blessing in a July 9 Truth Social post wishing him a happy birthday, featuring an image of the two of them on the golf course: "I hope everyone in the Great State of South Carolina will help LINDSEY have a BIG WIN in his Re-Election bid next year."

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Graham has faced his share of criticism from Republicans. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has even called Graham "the ideological twin of Liz Cheney" in the past, showing his frustration with Trump's support for Graham.

“What we’ve done with Project 2025 is really change the game in terms of closing the door on the progressive era,” Dans said in an AP interview. ”If you look at where the chokepoint is, it’s the United States Senate. That’s the headwaters of the swamp.”

"It's time to show [Graham] the door," he added in the interview.

Alongside Dans, former South Carolina Lt. Gov. Andre Bauer announced his campaign for Graham's Senate seat earlier this month as well as Mark Lynch, who was the first to announce his challenge in February. Both are challenging the incumbent in his primary. Democrat Annie Andrews has also announced her campaign for the seat.

Dans will reportedly be announcing his campaign bid on Wednesday at a prayer breakfast and kickoff event at a Charleston venue.

