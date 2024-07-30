Project 2025 director steps down from Heritage Foundation after pressure from Trump campaign

The man behind the controversial Project 2025 plan has stepped down from the Heritage Foundation amid intense criticism from the left.

Paul Dans said in a statement Tuesday that he would leave the right-wing think tank but continue in his efforts to promote the ideas in the plan.

'I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it.'

The plan was promulgated by the Heritage Foundation as a guide for former President Donald Trump to consider implementing in his second term if he were to win the 2024 presidential election.

Liberals and other critics of Trump pounced on the plan in order to smear Trump and claim that he had fascist and authoritarian aims for his administration.

In early July, Trump denounced the plan and said he didn't even know what was in it.

"I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal," wrote Trump in a Truth Social post.

"Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them," he added.

Despite his attempt to distance himself from the plan, liberals continued to accuse Trump of secretly adhering to Project 2025 based on the involvement of Trump officials in crafting the proposal.

The Trump campaign issued a fiery statement against the project.

“President Trump’s campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the president in any way," read a statement from Trump campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

“Reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign — it will not end well for you," they added.

The Heritage Foundation said that the organization's president Kevin Roberts would head up Project 2025 after Dans' departure.

"Under Paul Dans’ leadership, Project 2025 has completed exactly what it set out to do: bringing together over 110 leading conservative organizations to create a unified conservative vision, motivated to devolve power from the unelected administrative state, and returning it to the people," said Roberts in a statement on social media.

"Project 2025 will continue our efforts to build a personnel apparatus for policymakers of all levels—federal, state, and local," he added.

'Trump’s American Taliban'

Critics of the plan included far-left "Avengers" actor Mark Ruffalo, who lambasted Republicans on social media.

"Project 2025 is not a game, it’s white Christian nationalism. Trump is bringing it to all our lives: abortion, LGBTQIA+ rights, freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of education, and equality between the races and genders—GONE," wrote Ruffalo.

"Forced birth and forced religion. Trump’s American Taliban," he added.

