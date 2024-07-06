Trump rejects 'Project 2025' plan after criticism from Democrats: 'I have nothing to do with them.'

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Friday denying that he had anything to do with "Project 2025" after Democrats launched commercials criticizing him based on the conservative plan.

Project 2025 is a set of policies collected by the Heritage Foundation as a recommended plan of action for Trump if he were to win the 2024 election. On Friday, he denied knowledge of it and said he had nothing to do with the plan.

'I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.'

"I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it," wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social.

"I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal," he added. "Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them."

A spokesperson for the plan released a statement Friday.

“As we’ve been saying for more than two years now, Project 2025 does not speak for any candidate or campaign," the statement read.

"We are a coalition of more than 110 conservative groups advocating policy & personnel recommendations for the next conservative president," the spokesperson added. "But it is ultimately up to that president, who we believe will be President Trump, to decide which recommendations to implement. Rather than obsessing over Project 2025, the Biden campaign should be addressing the 25th Amendment.”

'Project 2025 is not a game, it’s white Christian nationalism.'

Democrats have been citing the plan to accuse Trump of plotting to implement extremist policies.

In November, Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey said that Trump was going to "impose a republican military dictatorship" by invoking the Insurrection Act to send the military to shut down political dissent.

"This isn't hyperbole," Pascrell claimed, citing a Washington Post article.

Rob Bluey of the Heritage Foundation denied the accusation.



"There are no plans within Project 2025 related to the Insurrection Act or targeting political enemies," he said at the time.

Actor Mark Ruffalo posted about the plan on Monday.

"Project 2025 is not a game, it’s white Christian nationalism," he claimed. "Trump is bringing it to all our lives: abortion, LGBTQIA+ rights, freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of education, and equality between the races and genders—GONE. Forced birth and forced religion. Trump’s American Taliban."

The plan was also cited by MSNBC's Joy Reid when she said voting for President Joe Biden was important even if "he's in a coma" after a disastrous debate performance.

"If it’s Biden in a coma, I’m going to vote for Biden in a coma," she explained. "Yeah, Hitler, White House, we’re keeping him out. We’re keeping Project 2025 out — that’s all I care about. Up and down the ballot, from the rooter to the tooter, school board all the way up to the White House and everything in between."

