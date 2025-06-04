Trump says Putin 'very strongly' told him Russia will respond to stunning drone attack from Ukraine

President Donald Trump revealed pivotal details from a phone call he had Wednesday with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin about his war against Ukraine and his involvement in the negotiations with Iran.

The president said Russia is preparing a response to the audacious drone attack from Ukraine that reached far into Russia to destroy and disable many of its bombers. Some estimates put the cost of the attack to Russia as high as $7 billion in damages.

'It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace.'



"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes," wrote the president on Truth Social.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace. President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."

The stunning attack involved more than 100 drones hidden in sheds on 18-wheelers that were activated to attack bombers used in Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. Ukraine said more than 40 bombers were disabled or damaged, but Russia disputes the figure and said the actual figure was far fewer.

Trump said Putin also offered to weigh in on the negotiations with Iran.

"President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion," Trump said. "It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"

Many have been calling on the president to follow through on his threat to nail Russia with sanctions after Putin continued his war and refused appeals for peace.

"Putin doesn’t want peace. Putin wants Ukraine," wrote Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president.

"The time has come for President Trump and the US Senate to enact harsh sanctions on Russia and increase military support for Ukraine," he added. "Only American Strength will bring Putin to the table to achieve a just and lasting peace."

Trump had previously excoriated Putin for continued aerial bombardment on civilians in Ukraine.

"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" said the president.

