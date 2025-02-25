NSA officials called Tulsi Gabbard 'Russian agent' and MAGA cult member in secret chat room

Multiple U.S. intelligence officials disparaged then-incoming Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in a secret chat and labeled her as a Russian agent and cult member.

In an unclassified document sent to reporter Christopher Rufo, a chat log dated December 20, 2024, revealed internal sentiments about Gabbard, who at the time had already been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the director of national intelligence.

The chat involved employees of the National Security Agency, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and U.S. Space Command.

All of the government employees used preferred pronouns in their screen names as they gossiped and discussed whether Gabbard was a traitor.

"Gabbard is a Russian agent, [in my opinion]," a U.S. Space Command employee wrote.

A DNI employee replied with her own criticism, saying, "Well she is fervently anti-queer."

The same employee said Gabbard belonged to a cult, "2 if you count MAGA."

It is unclear what other alleged cult the employee was referring to.

'An intersex birth would be a great opportunity.'

Recently released documents and chat logs have shown a fascination among federal security agents around discussing obscure sexual fetishes and desires with their colleagues.

Male sex-change operations, penetration, and cross-dressing were all discussed in the chats, previously reported by Blaze News.

Other unclassified logs have shown NSA and CIA officials expressing a desire to have intersex children in order to push transgender ideology on their offspring.

"An intersex birth would be a great opportunity to raise a kid as [nonbinary] and let them choose later," an NSA official wrote.

"Or not choose at all!" a National Reconnaissance Office employee replied.

A CIA official then jumped in, "And none of those things mean that their gender wasnt [sic] a socially constructed identity."

An NSA agent later claimed "hermaphroditism" has "kind of" become an "offensive term for intersex people."

Additional logs contained disparaging remarks about political commentators, such as popular online personality Libs of TikTok, whom one U.S. Navy employee described as a "f***ing monster," adding that the employee is "embarrassed that she is a Jew."

Multiple government employees said political commentator Ben Shapiro should be expelled from Judaism, while one Navy official said Shapiro being Jewish is like having a relative who "spouts hate speech."



Another NSA official then bragged about excommunicating an uncle who is "homophobic."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!