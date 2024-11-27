Top New York Democrat dreams up bizarre secession scheme to oppose Trump's immigration plans

A top New York state Democrat came up with a bizarre strategy to try to oppose President-elect Donald Trump's immigration plans.

State Rep. Liz Krueger wants liberal northeastern states to band together, deny the federal government taxes from their residents, and then secede in order to join Canada. The plot was documented by Politico.

'If Trump wins a second term, it’s not actually my fault or people in New York.'

“It’s not unreasonable to think outside of the box,” said Krueger.

The state of New York sends about $361.8 billion in taxes to the federal government a year, which comprises about 6.5% of the budget, according to Fox News.

Krueger had previously talked about the plan in an interview in September before the election.

"That’s why I thought, 'Oh, why do I have to leave this country? I love this country, and if Trump wins a second term, it’s not actually my fault or people in New York.' So I thought I would suggest to Canada that instead of us all trying to illegally cross the border at night without them noticing," she explained, "that they should instead agree to let us be the southeast province, a new province of Canada."

Krueger said the new Canadian province could be comprised of New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Connecticut.

"Basically everybody in these states are progressive Democrats," she continued, adding that they "would fit in pretty well with the political philosophy of at least most of the Canadian elected officials."

Democrats and illegal immigrant advocates have decried Trump's plans for mass deportation in order to reduce the numbers of the millions of illegal aliens who streamed in under the Biden administration. Some state Democrats have declared their plots to oppose the policies of Trump's second term.

More about the secession plot can be viewed on Fox News' report on YouTube.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!